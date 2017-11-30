GST rate will not be raised after GE: Deputy finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has assured the people that there will be no raise in the current 6% Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate after the next general election.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat today that the government is certain about this although there may be suggestions for a raise.

"Maybe there were some suggestions ... they may have proposed this for certain reasons but for now, I want to stress that the government has no plans to increase or even review the GST rate in the future," he said when winding up the debates on the Finance Bill 2017.

Othman was responding to a question by Wong Chen (PKR-Kelana Jaya) who asked the government whether the World Bank has proposed that the GST rate be increased to 7% from the current 6%.

"I am not about it (reports on the World Bank's proposal) as I have not read it myself. Maybe some have suggested this, but as far as we are concerned, we will stick to the 6% rate," he said.

The government started implementing GST on April 1, 2015.