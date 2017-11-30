Jail term increased for three teenagers convicted of raping 13-year-old

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today increased the jail sentences imposed on three teenagers from five days to 10 years for gang-raping a 13-year-old girl last year.

The court also sentenced another teenager to five years' jail for committing unnnatural sex on the victim.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah made the judgement after allowing the prosecution's appeal against the sentence imposed by the magistrate's Court for Children on the four boys, aged 16 and 17, on Mar 20, 2017.

The court also ordered the boys to serve the jail sentence at Kajang Prison from today.

All the accused and their family members in the public gallery were seen crying.

Mohamad Shariff said the guilty plea made by the teenagers was unconditional and valid.

In his judgment, Mohamad Shariff described the teenagers' actions as shameful and disgusting which had caused the victim to suffer from phobia and trauma throughout her life.

"The court sympathises with you because you are still young, but in this case the court should take into consideration the public interest and the court is more sympathetic towards the victim. The public also condemned your actions and I hope you all will repent," he said.

On Mar 20 this year, the magistrate's Court for Children sentenced the four teenagers to five days' jail after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The three teenagers were charged with gang raping the girl in a bush at Jalan Prima Pelangi 5, Sentul, here at 4am on Dec 7, 2016.

They were charged under Section 375B of the Penal Code which provides for not less than 10 years to a maximum of 30 years imprisonment, upon conviction.

The other teenager who committed carnal intercourse against the order of nature at the same place and time was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code which provides for minimum of five years or a maximum of 20 years in prison with whipping, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nordin Ismail, while all the teenagers were represented by counsels Ravin Singh and Mohammad Zaidi Othman. — Bernama