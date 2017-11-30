Jil Sander Spring 2018 campaign shot by Wim Wenders

ON Tuesday, Jil Sander revealed the first taste of the upcoming campaign for the label's Spring 2018 collection, shot by German filmmaker and photographer Wim Wenders.

A first trailer was unveiled simultaneously on the brand's Instagram account, on YouTube and on www.jilsander.com.

For the time being, Jil Sander has only revealed a trailer for this short movie, filmed in five chapters and showcasing the ready-to-wear label's spring 2018 collection, reports Women's Wear Daily. The campaign is shot by Wim Wenders, director of movies such as Paris, Texas and Faraway, So Close!.

This campaign is the first for Lucie and Luke Meier, who were named creative directors of Jil Sander in April, taking over from Rodolfo Paglialunga.

The freshly unveiled trailer is full of mystery and suspense, revealing indoor and outdoor scenes, with settings including a lakeside, a street, a restaurant and a photo shoot, and seemingly alluding to some kind of love triangle. — AFP Relaxnews

Watch the video here: