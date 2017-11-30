Kelantan flood victims on the rise

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan has risen to 13,539 as of 9am today, compared to 12,734 flood victims last night.

All the flood victims were put up at 100 relief centres in nine districts; Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang dan Jeli.

The Welfare Department's infobanjir application said Pasir Mas has with the highest number of victims with 8,630 from 3,588 families in 44 relief centres (RC).

Kota Baru has 1,476 victims from 380 families (13 RC), Pasir Puteh with 821 victims from 245 families (8 RC), Tanah Merah with 711 victims from 210 families (15 RC), Tumpat with 885 victims from 284 families (4 RC), Machang with 386 victims from 112 families (7 RC), Bachok with 308 victims from 73 families (2 RC), Kuala Krai with 282 victims from 74 families (6 RC), and Jeli with 40 victims from nine families (1 RC).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) infobanjir.water.gov.my portal said the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, dropped to 10.40m at 8am from 10.55m at 9pm.

The danger level is 9m.

The Sungai Golok water level at Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, rose to 3.55m this morning from 3.47m last night.

The danger level is 2.50m.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan eBanjir portal (ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my) said no major roads were closed to traffic morning while the weather was reported to be overcast. — Bernama