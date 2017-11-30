Malaysia Airlines receives first Airbus A350 XWB aircraft

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350 XWB aircraft today, leased from Air Lease Corporation.

The aircraft is the first of six new A350-900s leased to the airline, with the additional five aircraft delivering through the third quarter of 2018.

In a statement today, MAB said it is the first carrier to offer a First Class cabin in the A350-900.

The airline said it will initially deploy the aircraft on flights within Asia, and from the first quarter of next year, the A350 will fly on the airline's premier long haul service from Kuala Lumpur to London.

"We are very excited to welcome this new addition to our family. With its technological advancements the A350-900 is an important milestone for us on this journey, helping boost our competitiveness on our long haul flights," MAB's CEO Captain Izham Ismail said.

Izham said the addition of the A350-900 also underlines the airline commitment to operate a young and modern fleet.

The aircraft is configured in a three class cabin layout with a total of 286 seats. This comprises four in First Class, 35 in Business, featuring convertible seats to fully flat beds and 247 in Economy, it noted.

MAB already operates 24 Airbus aircraft including six A380, 15 A330-300 and three A330-200F on its regional routes and long haul services.