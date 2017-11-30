Malaysia condemns DPRK's latest intercontinental missile launch

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is dismayed at and strongly condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) continued defiance of repeated calls by the international community for the Pyongyang regime to seek a peaceful path in addressing the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement tonight said that the launching of an intercontinental ballistic missile by the regime today once again constituted a flagrant violation of the multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK, and further undermined the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

"It is seriously alarming that the DPRK's provocative action serves to only further aggravate the existing tensions in the Korean Peninsula, which hamper efforts by the international community in finding a durable solution and lasting peace in the region.

"Malaysia strongly urges the DPRK to desist from conducting further missile launches, encourages it to de-escalate tensions, and recommit to peaceful dialogue and negotiations, in the interest of the maintenance of international peace and security," Wisma Putra said. — Bernama