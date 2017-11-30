- Local
Man escapes death after vehicle plunges into ravine
Posted on 30 November 2017 - 07:13pm
Last updated on 30 November 2017 - 07:27pm
IPOH: The driver of a four-wheeler escaped death after his vehicle skidded and plunged into a nine-metre ravine at KM262.8 on the northbound lane of the North-South Expressway here today.
A Fire and Rescue Department said a team of firemen rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 1pm.
It took about 30 minutes for the personnel to go down and bring the victim up.
The man was later sent to the hospital for observation and treatment.