Muhibbah Engineering’s Q3 net profit up almost 24%

Posted on 29 November 2017 - 06:55pm Last updated on 30 November 2017 - 04:38pm

PETALING JAYA: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 rose 23.93% to RM27.95 million from RM22.56 million a year ago, mainly from the construction division.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the construction division saw increased contribution from joint venture projects while the concession business also saw growth in tandem with economic and tourism growth.

Revenue for the quarter fell 3.25% to RM372.45 million from RM384.96 million a year ago.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, 2017, net profit rose 30.06% to RM95.10 million from RM73.12 million a year ago, while revenue fell 15.02% to RM1.08 billion from RM1.27 billion a year ago.

The group’s total outstanding secured order book stood at RM1.9 billion as at Nov 22, 2017. Moving forward, it will continue to pursue infrastructure and marine projects from both overseas and domestic markets.

Its share price rose 2 sen or 0.71% to close at RM2.84 with a total of 36,800 shares traded.