Over 500 evacuated due to floods in Perak

BERUAS: Up to 532 people from 115 families in the Manjung district were evacuated to four relief centres after floods struck several villages late last night.

According to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, the villages and residential areas included Kampung Padang Tembak in Lumut; Kampung Batu 3, Batu 4 and Batu 5 in Segari; Kampung Parit Marikan, Kampung Pantai Tin, Kampung Tebuk Yan and Taman Pantai Wang in Pantai Remis.

The relief centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Batu and Sekolah Agama Rakyat Kampung Tebuk Yan in Pantai Remis; SK Dato Ishak in Lumut and the BNBBC Hall at Batu 4, Segari.

"Heavy rain since yesterday and high tide caused the floods. We had made early preparations and the people were evacuated by the relevant departments and agencies," he said to reporters after visiting a relief centre in Kampung Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis, near here.

Zambry said the authorities were always at the ready to face the floods.

Meanwhile, the Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat said 102 people were also affected by floods in the Slim River mukim in the Muallim district.

A secretariat statement said 18 people were being accommodated at the Kampung Ulu Slim community hall, 36 at the Kampung Sungai Muda community hall and 48 at the Kampung Lintah community hall. — Bernama