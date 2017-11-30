A politically stable country draws more tourists: Isa

SEREMBAN: A country that is peaceful and has political stability will attract more tourists to her shores, said Land Public Transport Commission chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad (pix).

The seasoned politician said the outbreak of a disturbance in a country would scare tourists and hurt the tourism industry, which would take some time to restore the perception of tourists.

"I believe that stability in the country is very important for the tourism industry and to build the confidence of tourists, especially the foreign tourists.

"The changes made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in developing the public transportation is something that we can be proud of as it can help to draw tourists," he said at an event hosted by the Negri Sembilan Chapter of the Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (Matta) here, last night.

Isa urged Matta to make promotions abroad to draw tourists to visit the country, especially during Visit Malaysia Year 2020. — Bernama