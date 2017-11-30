Pos Malaysia appoints Zamzamzairani as director

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa as its Independent Non-Executive Director effective Dec 1, 2017.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, it said Zamzamzairani has vast experience in the telecommunications industry which spans more than 30 years, beginning in Telekom Malaysia Bhd where he served for 13 years, with his last designation as TM Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Under his leadership, TM launched and successfully rolled out the high-speed broadband service in 2010, in a historic collaboration with the government.

"Among other companies that he was involved in were Global One Communications and Lucent Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, where he was Chief Executive Officer," the postal delivery company said.

On his education background, Zamzamzairani holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications Engineering from the United Kingdom.

He had also completed the Corporate Finance, Strategies for Creating Shareholder Value programme at Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, in the United States. — Bernama