RCI report on 1990s forex losses politically motivated: PH

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) claimed that the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on the forex losses in the 1990s was "politically motivated", said its president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah, who is also the Permatang Pauh MP questioned the timing of the report tabulation as it has recommended a probe into current PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and also de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"Why are the findings only being revealed on the last day? It goes to show that the findings are politically motivated," she said.

"Why are we not given time to debate it? This is a big question mark," Wan Azizah said during a press conference along with several key PH leaders in Dewan Rakyat today.

Lawmakers today were given the 524 pages RCI report on the losses suffered by BNM due to forex trading in the 1990s.

RCI revealed that a massive RM31.5 billion was lost between 1991 and 1994, and established that Tan Sri Mohamed Nor Yakcop as the person who is in charge of BNM's forex dealing operations at the time.

The report suggests other parties, such as Mahathir, as the former prime minister, Anwar as a former finance minister, the then BNM governor Tan Sri Jaafar Hussein and BNM deputy governor Tan Sri Lin See Yan is partly to be blamed as well.

The commission also concluded that the incident involved a criminal breach of trust under Sections 406 and 409 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, PH deputy president Lim Guan Eng (DAP- Bagan) demand for a debate to be held in Parliament on the report.

"I am shocked that the RCI was tabled on the last day of Dewan Rakyat (for this term). The report also made some shocking recommendation.

"I have asked the minister for it to be debated in the Dewan, but she said that she will explain it later ... I hope that important matters like this should be given a room (to debate)," Lim said, referring to the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department who is in charge of Parliament affairs.