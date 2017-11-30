RMAF fighter jet in Kuching incident back in Butterworth

KUCHING: The F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet of the Royal Malaysian Air Force which made a 'precautionary landing' at the Kuching International Airport on Nov 28, flew into Butterworth airbase in Penang this evening.

The aircraft, which underwent repairs and maintenance yesterday, left the Kuching RMAF base at 2.07pm and landed in Butterworth at 3.44pm, the RMAF public relations division said in a statement.

The fighter jet made the precautionary landing on Tuesday after the cockpit nose landing gear indicator failed to show that the landing gear of the aircraft had engaged.

The incident happened when the aircraft was returning to Butterworth after taking part in an air exercise at the Labuan airbase. — Bernama