Senior MACC officer charged with extorting money from police
Posted on 30 November 2017 - 11:51am
Last updated on 30 November 2017 - 12:20pm
BUKIT MERTAJAM: A senior officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) claimed trial in the magistrate's court today with extorting RM3,000 from a police officer at Seberang Jaya on June 8.
Rommy Ma'i'aruf, 38 who is attached with Putrajaya MACC headquarters was charged under Section Section 384 of the Penal Code.
He was alleged to have solicited a bribe from Inspector Ahmad Hasbi Mohd Fauzi, 32, at a petrol station in Seberang Jaya at 9.30pm on June, 8 this year.
Ther charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years' imprisonment, caning or a fine or any two of the penalties if found guilty.
Magistrate Jamaliah Abdul Manap allowed a bail of RM8,000 for the accused and ordered him to report himself to the nearest police station twice a month.
She then fixed Jan 4, 2018, for mention of the case.
Earlier Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Muhammad Hafiz Hashim refused to offer any bail to the accused, as the offence is unbailable.
However, counsel Chan Ai Mei, however, requested a bail, as the accused has three children aged 2 and 12-years-old to care for.
It was reported that the accused who has been with MACC for 16 years had asked the policeman to pay him RM3,000 monthly, or risk being arrested by the MACC.
During a raid, the suspect was caught red-handed with RM3,000 cash in his possession.