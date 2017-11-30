Seven caves in Baling to be turned into hotel, homestay

BALING: Seven caves around Mount Baling will be turned into hotel or homestay, said district officer Datuk Md Shuhaime Abdul Rahman.

He said the caves were Gua Kelamin, Gua Kristal, Gua Cermin, Gua Kambing, Gua Ikan, Gua Kelawar and Gua Sirih.

Md Shuhaime said the project was part of the district's tourist development plans for next year.

"The accommodation in the cave will have its own theme, probably according to the name or shape of the cave," he told reporters during a media retreat at Ulu Legong Hot Springs Recreational Park here today. — Bernama