Stone Master to supply building materials worth RM39.9m

PETALING JAYA: Stone Master Corp Bhd will supply building materials worth RM39.9 million to Enrich Garden City Sdn Bhd for the SAS Promenade Villa Tanjung Lumpur Kuantan project.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said its wholly-owned subsidiary Stone Design House Sdn Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Enrich Garden City with the intention to establish an understanding for the supply of materials.

The MOU shall be valid and remain in effect for three months from the date of the MOU.

Stone Design House is principally engaged in the designing, inventive, interior designing works, constructions designing, refurbishment works and merchandising of and trading in marble and granite products, ceramic tiles and all kinds of stone products.

Enrich Garden City’s principal activities are in property development and general contractors.