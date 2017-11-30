Syabu worth RM1.2m seized in Perak's biggest drug bust

IPOH: Perak police seized 17.2kg of syabu worth RM1.2 million in Sungai Siput, near here, last Tuesday, making it the state's biggest drug haul this year.

State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief, ACP V. R. Ravi Chandran said the drugs were seized from a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man in a hotel in Taman Riba Setia, Sungai Siput, about 11.30pm.

He said on searching the room, the police team found 17 Chinese Tea Gift Tea Culture packages which contained syabu along with other personal items belonging to the suspect.

"The Chinese tea packages were kept in a box and we are investigating to find out if the drug was for sale in the state or elsewhere," he told a press conference at the Perak contingent headquarters, today.

He said the investigation revealed that the suspect had been living in the country for the past 10 years and was in Sungai Siput for two to three weeks.

"The suspect's passport has expired and he has no previous criminal records," he said, adding that the suspect was tested negative for drugs and was being remanded for seven days until Dec 5. — Bernama