Teen rapists get five-day jail sentence increased to whopping 10 years

KUALA LUMPUR: Three 17-year-old rapists were reduced to tears after their five-day jail sentence for gang raping a 13 year-old girl was increased to 10 years by the High Court here today. Their original sentence was meted out by the Child Court on March 20.

Another 17-year-old, who had spent five days in jail for committing carnal intercourse against the order of the nature on the same girl, had his sentence increased to five years jail.

High Court judge Datuk Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah rejected an application for a stay of execution pending an appeal to the higher court and ordered them to serve the sentences immediately.

The three juveniles were jointly charged with gang raping the girl at about 4am on Dec 7, 2016. The charge is under section 375B of the Penal Code, which is punishable with a jail term not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years.

The other teenager was charged with committing carnal intercourse against the order of the nature without consent at the same time, place and date. The charge is under section 377C is punishable with a jail term not less than five years jail and not more than 20 years jail and liable to whipping.

Mohamad Shariff advised them to repent after serving the sentences. He said he sympathised with them as they are young but said he sympathised the victim even more.

The judge said the victim would be traumatised for a long time, and he described their acts as "terrible" and "disgusting".

All four juveniles had pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to only five days jail by a Child Court on March 20. They had spent five days behind bars.

However, the prosecution appealed against the five days sentences. "Five days is a mistake in law," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Nordin Ismail.

Lawyer Ravin Singh and lawyer Mohamad Zaidi Othman represented the accused.