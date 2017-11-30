Two claim trial in fake awards, titles cheating case

BATU PAHAT: Two men pleaded not guilty at the magistrate's court here to charges of deceiving eight individuals into purchasing fake state awards and titles involving losses of RM105,600.

Low Leong Huat, 57 and Lim Kuan Hau, 40, made the plea after all eight charges were read out to them before Magistrate Mohd Zulhilmi Ibrahim.

Both accused allegedly committed the offence at Taman Sri Jaya, Batu Pahat between July and October this year.

According to the charge sheet, they were separately charged for duping six different individuals to join the "Kelab Darjah Kebesaran Pahang (KDKP)" which is not registered with the Registrar of Societies to encourage the victims to hand over cash to them.

Two other charges were read simultaneously for the same offence of deceiving two different individuals in the same place and during the same period.

The court allowed Low who was unrepresented a bail of RM21,000 while Lim, who was represented by counsel M. Vinodaran, a bail of RM31,000, with one surety each.

Deputy public prosecutor Mustaqim Sukarno appeared for the prosecution.

Dec 31 was set for case management. — Bernama