US Congress targets sex harassment, lawmaker faces pressure to quit

WASHINGTON: Troubled by allegations of sexual misconduct within their ranks, US lawmakers mandated anti-harassment training for themselves Wednesday, as pressure mounted on an iconic congressman to resign amid accusations against him.

Congressional leaders also faced calls by some lawmakers to lift a confidentiality agreement – aimed at protecting Washington's accused – in order to allow a woman accusing congressman John Conyers of harassment to tell her story publicly.

"We're taking the issue of sexual harassment very seriously," House Speaker Paul Ryan said before the chamber voted unanimously to require anti-harassment training for all lawmakers and staff in Congress.

"The fact that some people who end up walking these halls are subjected to a threatening or hostile work environment ... That's wrong, that's a disgrace," Ryan said.

"We cannot and we will not tolerate that kind of behavior."

The Senate passed similar training requirements earlier this month.

Several US industries have been embroiled in sexual harassment scandals of late, notably Hollywood and the media.

But the issue has recently burst into view in US politics with a string of damning allegations, including against former Alabama judge Roy Moore, a Republican who refuses to quit his US Senate race despite multiple accusations that he sexually assaulted or pursued teenage girls as an adult prosecutor.

Moore has the support of President Donald Trump, himself no stranger to accusations of sexual misconduct, although other Republican lawmakers have kept their distance.

The issue in Congress "is something that has to be resolved," said Gregg Harper, who chairs the committee which oversees the office that handles harassment complaints.

Conyers, an 88-year-old civil rights champion, is one of two Democrats known to be facing misconduct accusations. The other, Senator Al Franken, has apologized for touching women without their consent.

Ryan said it was up to Conyers whether he should resign.

"I know what I would do if this happened to me," Ryan said. "I will leave it up to him to decide what he wants to do."

Democratic leaders, keenly aware of how the scandal rocking Congress might dampen enthusiasm among women voters in next year's congressional and local elections, were scrambling to contain the fallout.

This is "a moment of truth" for lawmakers, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi told the House. "Zero tolerance means consequences for everyone, no matter your contribution to our country."

Ethics investigations into Conyers and Franken are underway.

Conyers has stepped down from his leadership role on the Judiciary Committee. A number of lawmakers are believed to be privately eager to see Conyers quit, but so far only two House Democrats, Kathleen Rice and Pramila Jayapal, have publicly called on him to resign.

Rice wrote Ryan on Wednesday, urging him to release a Conyers accuser from the confidentiality agreement she signed.

"The accuser who attempted to seek help through a deeply flawed system should not continue to be silenced by the institution that failed to protect her in the first place," Rice wrote.

Leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus met Tuesday with Conyers, a founder of the group, amid reports it was seeking to nudge the lawmaker into retirement. — AFP