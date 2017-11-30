UTC facility unmatched by any other in the world: PM

SEREMBAN: The Urban Transformation Centre introduced by the Malaysian government is a one-stop public amenities facility unmatched by any other elsewhere in the world, said Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Prime Minister said he knew of this for certain after having enquired from his counterparts in other countries.

"On my visits, I have asked my counterparts (about such a facility). There are none," he said when opening the first UTC in Negeri Sembilan at Ampangan here today.

Also present at the launch were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and Negeri Sembilan Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Dr Awaluddin Said.

Najib said the UTC remained open up to 10 pm daily except on public holidays, and added that the attraction was that it was a one-stop centre for a host of services and it remained open until late at night. — Bernama

More to follow