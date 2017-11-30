Volunteers go the extra mile to make flood victims feel at home

BESUT: "It is not easy to provide large quantities of food and drinks for flood victims at relief centres ... if the cooking is not to their liking, they will try to find food elsewhere."

Those are the words of Rokiah Daud, a member of Wanita Umno Sayang Squad that had been preparing meals for 339 flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Besut 2 relief centre.

Rokiah, who is also Kuala Besut Wanita Umno coordinating chairman, said she and 50 other staff had to ensure that the food which was prepared by using basic supplies such as rice, canned sardines, cooking oil, sugar and vegetables, would be acceptable for the victims.

"Not many people realised the huge responsibility to prepare food and provide comfort for flood victims, especially to make they feel at home," she said.

No matter how tired they were, she said she and her friends would always take pride in working voluntarily with their fellow peers since the centre opened on Monday.

"We cook for breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and supper for the victims and volunteers at the centre. As far as the food is concerned, I'm satisfied to see it all gone after every meal time, without any left overs," she said.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (CDF) volunteer, Rahimah Latif, 50, said that her interest in helping people in distress caused her to sacrifice most of her time with her family.

Rahimah who was met at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Tembila relief centre here, said that she had to go the extra mile in helping flood victims.

"When even the relief centre here is flooded, I have to make sure the flood victims, especially the mothers and children are comfortable and safe. They did not ask for it, but like anyone else who signed up as CDF volunteers, we will do our level best to help them," she said. — Bernama