1.8m Civil Defence personnel on standby

BERUAS: Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) personnel are on standby to assist flood victims nationwide.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, said the personnel numbering 1.8 million would be mobilised at any time to assist police, army, firefighters and People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) in expediting assistance to flood victims.

Meanwhile, he said the MCDF was ready to send a Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to Perak which has been placed on alert level.

"We sent a SMART team to Kelantan and Terengganu. Our approach is, as soon as we received an alert, we would go to the ground.

"Evacuation centres are also immediately activated except for the incident in Penang which was unexpected," he told reporters after visiting the evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis here, today.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said six centres were opened in Manjung District to accommodate 943 victims from 225 families.

To date, he said, MCDF's assets were sufficient and in very good condition, while the government might, if necessary also hire additional assets belonging to non-governmental organisations including the Fishermen's Association. — Bernama