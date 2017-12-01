49 evacuees still at relief centres in flood-hit T'gganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The situation in flood-hit Terengganu has improved tremendously, leaving only 49 people from 12 families at two relief centres in the Setiu and Besut districts this morning.

The Info Banjir portal reported that in Setiu, 28 people from six families were being accommodated at the Kampung Nyatoh surau and 21 people from six families, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tembila.

Nevertheless, heavy rain overnight had raised the levels of some rivers.

In Setiu, Sungai Chalok at the Chalok Bridge had risen to 8.76 metres, above the danger point of 8.40 metres, while Sungai Nerus at Kampung Langkap was at 21.52 metres, higher than the danger point of 21.50 metres.

In Besut, Sungai Besut at Kampung La had risen to 20.9 metres, above the warning point of 20.8 metres, and Sungai Telemong at Kuala Ping near Hulu Terengganu was at 19.56 metres, above the warning point of 19.30 metres. – Bernama