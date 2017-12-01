Don't take basic right to religion lightly: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has reminded the state's multiracial community not to take lightly the provision on basic right to religion, which was a guide and reference to all races and religions in the country, creating a rope of unity.

Hence, he said, the people should reject any religious extremism and racial enmity which could harbour disunity and turmoil among the people.

Speaking during the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebrations at Dataran Petra Jaya here today, he said differences in race, religion and belief should not be the cause of disunity and dispute, and that diversity was a natural human trait which should be respected.

The celebration was also attended by Acting Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tan Sri Bujang Mohd Noor.

Abang Johari said that differences also encouraged a spirit of wanting to know each other better, and that the noble value was key to creating a conducive and harmonious atmosphere in the state, adding that a country's stability greatly depended on peace, unity and harmony.

With the theme, 'Unity of the Ummah leads to the Nation's Prosperity,' the chief minister said today's celebration clearly showed the importance of a united community to achieve common goals, namely the well-being of the nation.

The celebration was attended by 5,279 Muslims from 128 contingents from various departments, government agencies, statutory bodies, Islamic religious organisations, mosques, suraus and uniformed bodies. — Bernama