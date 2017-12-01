Floods in Manjung worst in five years

BERUAS (Perak): The floods which struck several villages in the Manjung district here have been described by locals as the worst in recent history.

Faizal Mohd Radzi, 32, a resident of Kampung Semangat, Segari, near here, said this was the worst experience he had since moving to the village five years ago as his family had to evacuate from the house.

"I was shocked to see that the floodwaters outside our house had reached chest-level, and I had to carry my eight-year-old nephew to get to the relief centre.

"We did not expect the floods to be this bad. I pity my nephew who had come to the village to spend his school holidays and had to endure the floods," he said when met by reporters at a flood relief centre at the Barisan Nasional Back Bencher's Club Hall in Batu 4, Segari.

Faizal was among 709 victims from 158 families in Manjung who were evacuated to six relief centres in Lumut and Pantai Remis following floods in several areas in the district.

Another resident, Muhamad Khairul Azmi, 21, who works as a security guard at a school, said he had returned home from work to help his family after finding out that his house was flooded.

He said the situation was made worse as water flowing down from a hill during heavy rain caused the house to be tainted with muddy water. – Bernama