Floods strike third Perak district, 952 at relief centres

IPOH: Larut, Matang and Selama is the third district in Perak to be affected by floods after Manjung and Muallim.

Incessant heavy rain over the past several days resulted in the floods in Kampung Jawa Sungai Nyior, Trong, where 21 people have been evacuated to a relief centre in Taiping, according to the Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat.

It said in a statement that as of 1 pm today, the number of evacuees in the state was 952 from 223 families.

Manjung was the worst-affected district, with 898 evacuees. Some 438 of them were being housed at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis; 129 at SK Datok Ishak; 33 at SK Nakhoda Segari; 22 at SK Muhammad Saman and 92 each at Sekolah Agama Tebuk Yan; Batu 4, Segari, community hall and Batu 8, Segari, community hall.

The Muallim district had 33 evacuees, with 11 of them housed at the Kampung Ulu Slim community hall and 22 at the Kampung Sungai Muda community hall.

The floods in the Manjung district have forced almost 17km of road from Batu 3 to Batu 10 in Segari to be closed until Dec 21, said Manjung Police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman.

He said the closure was inevitable as the road had been badly damaged by erosion.

Muhammad, at a press conference at the Manjung District and Land Office, advised the public to use alternative routes, such as Jalan Simpang Batu Hampar-Beruas-Ayer Tawar.

He said the relief centre at the Barisan Nasional Back Benchers Club hall at Batu 4, Segari, was closed at 9.30am after the floodwaters in the area had receded. — Bernama