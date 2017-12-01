Floods worsen in Kelantan, over 14,000 at relief centres

KOTA BARU: More people have been moved out of their homes in flood-hit Kelantan, raising the number of evacuees to 14,237 as at 8am compared to 13,873 at 9pm yesterday.

The 'infobanjir' application of the Social Welfare Department reported that all the evacuees, from 5,561 families, were being accommodated at 63 relief centres in six districts, namely Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang.

Gua Musang became the latest district to be hit by the floods, and has 142 people from 32 families at two relief centres that were opened last night.

Pasir Mas has the highest number of evacuees, 10,646 from 4,482 families at 40 centres, followed by Tumpat with 2,266 people from 794 families at six centres.

Pasir Puteh has 828 people from 247 families at eight centres; Kota Bharu, 214 people from 63 families at four centres and Tanah Merah, 141 people from 43 families at three centres.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the level of Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, had dropped to 10.29m at 8am from 10.34m at 8pm yesterday, but remained above the danger point of nine metres.

The level of Sungai Golok at Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, remained at 3.71m, yet above the warning point of 2.50m.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my portal reported that rain, at times heavy, was experienced in several places in the state. — Bernama