German man found dead in Penang budget hotel

Posted on 1 December 2017 - 11:28am Last updated on 1 December 2017 - 11:53am

GEORGE TOWN: A hotel staff found the body of a blood-soaked German man in his room at a budget hotel in Love Lane - the epicentre of budget travellers here.

Northeast district police head ACP Anuar Omar confirmed the case and said police are determining if the foreigner was murdered.

There was blood found on the victim's head and on the walls of the room.

Police are in the midst of seeking more information from hotel staff and fellow guests.

This was the first such incident reported in the area this year.

The Love Lane street has witnessed a steady sign of rebirth in tourism after George Town was bestowed world heritage site status by Unesco in 2008.

