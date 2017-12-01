German man found dead in Penang budget hotel (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: A German male nurse is believed to have taken his own life in a motel room by consuming excess amounts of cheap liquor after he became tragically depressed over the sudden deaths of his two siblings in a road mishap in Germany 60 days ago.

The police reached this initial conclusion after interviewing eyewitnesses, combing through the motel room and the property the man had leased four days ago.

After an extensive investigation, there is now a belief that the 46-year-old may have decided to come to Penang to die.

The victim, identified as Brill Martin Leonhard, was supposed to be vacationing alone in the backpackers' haunt in Love Lane, before his body was found soaked in blood inside a tiny room on a street famed for its budget travel accomodations and entertainment.

Records show that he had worked as a nurse.

Police gave an account of a mentally disturbed man, whose first course of action upon checking into the budget motel, was to purchase several bottles of cheap liquor and to consume them at a record pace.

He is believed to have also starved himself.

During an extensive search, police also found a note from a doctor which specified that the victim was suffering from a psyschiatric disorder, namely manic depression.

The motel workers recalled that the deceased had related a tale of losing his younger brother and sister in a road accident in Germany while they were astride a motorcycle.

"The victim had even confided about his suicidal tendencies," northeast district police head ACP Anuar Omar said in a statement.

He was also seen falling down several times in the property – it was captured on CCTV, said Anuar.

Police also found the room in a mess with no apparel found while there were traces of faeces in the room. It was obvious that the victim could not control his bowel movements, according to Anuar.

He was found dead clad in only a bed cover, on the floor of the room with his legs jutting outside the room, around 11pm on Thursday.

The caretaker called out to him but there was no response. He had presumed that the victim was drunk, but later at 8am on Friday, he saw that the victim remained motionless on the floor.

The motel's caretaker then alerted first aid responders from the Penang Hospital, who arrived to find the foreigner dead.

A post mortem will be conducted by forensic specialist Datuk Dr Bhupinder Singh later. The initial conclusion was that the victim had suicidal intentions, Anuar said.

Meanwhile, the death caused a stir in the predominantly budget travellers' haunt with many tourists gathering outside to inquire about what had happened.

Love Lane street has witnessed a rebirth in tourism after George Town was bestowed with a World Heritage Site status by Unesco in 2008.

A counsellor from the Befrienders helpline unit, urged those with mental issues to reach out for help.

"Always remember that the most important element in any crisis, is hope. They should just talk it out. Our helpline is often on standby."