Immigration Dept to make more arrests over Sabah prostitution ring

SHAH ALAM: The Immigration Department is in the midst of making more arrests in connection with a prostitution ring which was uncovered in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said although the probe into the case was being conducted by the department's special task force, it had detected individuals believed to have been involved in the ring.

"We are looking at (the case) from all aspects, involving smuggling, human trafficking and money-laundering," he told reporters when met at the state Maulidur Rasul celebrations, here today.

In a raid on Nov 24, a team of immigration officers rescued 17 Filipinas – from teenagers to those in their 30s – who were believed to have been forced into a prostitution ring masterminded by three local men who were subsequently arrested.

The team also seized RM14.9 million found at several locations in the city.

A 46-year-old local woman, believed to be the wife of one of the suspects was picked up last Tuesday. — Bernama