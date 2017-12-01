KPDNKK officers to monitor prices of goods at flood-hit areas

BATU KURAU: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has instructed its enforcement officers and Friends of KPDNKK to go down to flood-hit areas to monitor the prices of goods.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry, however, had not received any reports of traders in the areas affected by the floods indiscriminately raising the price of goods, but warned them of stern action if they were to be caught doing so.

"For shop operators who hike the price of their goods, we will announce the names of their shops in the media," he told reporters after officiating a tree planting programme in conjunction with AEON Big's fifth anniversary, here today.

Under the programme, more than 2,000 fruit trees, including that of 'Musang King' durian, cempedak, jackfruit, mangosteen and guava, have been planted at 49 schools and 42 government agencies in the Larut parliamentary constituency.

On the programme today, Hamzah, who is also Member of Parliament for Larut, said the tree planting was aimed at preserving the environment and inspiring the younger generation to cultivate the culture of tree planting to preserve the environment for future generations.

Meanwhile, AEON Big managing director Masayoshi Masuda said the programme was in line with the company's corporate social responsibility under its AEON Environmental Foundation, to help preserve the environment via planting tree programmes in Japan, China and Asean countries. — Bernama