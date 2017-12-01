Malindo launches flight to Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH: Malindo Air's maiden flight to Phnom Penh is aimed at boosting tourism between Cambodia to Malaysia.

Launched today, the Boeing 737 flight OD580 is Malindo's 17th destination country within five years of operation.

The inaugural flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 8am and landed at the Phnom Penh International Airport at 8.55am local time.

Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Datuk Seri Hassan Malek said Malindo's effort in bringing new alternatives to existing airlines will definitely boost business, especially in the tourism sector of both countries.

"I hope Malindo will create more buzz for Cambodians to visit Malaysia. I really want Cambodians to come visit Malaysia and see what it has to offer," he said when officiating the inaugural flight here today.

Hassan said Malindo's entry into the aviation industry here shows the confidence Cambodia has with Malaysian companies and businesses.

"As Malaysians we need to protect that trust by practicing commendable business ethics and to remember the fact that we are bearing our country's name whenever we do business abroad," he said.

Malindo government relations director Raja Saadi Raja Amrin, in his opening remarks said this flight will give better connectivity for Cambodians travelling to Kuala Lumpur, and other Asian countries.

"We are a popular airline among the business and leisure travellers," he said. "We have 12 business class seats and 168 economy class seats, with 32inches sitting space and leg room, unlike one of our competitors, who has only 28inches. We have free meals onboard and on-flight entertainments. All our aircrafts are brand new despite (being) only five years (old) and there is no rattling here and there."

Raja Saadi added that there will be one daily flight to Phnom Penh.

The flight today carried 120 passengers, including Hassan and Raja Saadi from Malaysia to Phnom Penh.

He said Malindo will also be flying to Islamebad, Pakistan soon, and is considering flying to Siam Reap, Cambodia.

"We are just five years old, fairly new like (an) infant in the industry but are making rapid growth in the aviation industry. There are more tourists from Malaysia to Cambodia but very less tourists from Cambodia to Malaysia," Raja Saadi said.

The arrival of the flight was welcomed with the traditional water cannon salutes and Cambodian cultural dance and music.