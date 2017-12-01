Mexico liberalizes gasoline prices

MEXICO CITY: Mexico removed its last price controls on gasoline and diesel Thursday, the final step in a reform that triggered riots when it began in January.

The elimination of price controls in the south and centre of the country was only supposed to take effect on Dec 30, but the national energy regulator said the reform was going so well in the north that it had decided to push forward the date.

"In the areas where this process has already taken effect, where price limits were already removed ... we have not observed any spike in prices," Deputy Finance Minister Miguel Messmacher told Mexican radio network Formula.

Latin America's second-biggest economy has launched a sweeping reform of its energy sector, eliminating state oil company Pemex's 75-year monopoly, reopening the door to foreign firms and liberalizing the price of fuel.

When the government first cut its fuel subsidies in January, causing the price of gasoline to rise by more than 20%, protesters trashed service stations, torched buses, looted stores and exchanged gunfire with police, leaving six people dead.

But there were no reports of protests as the final phase took effect Thursday in the most populous parts of the country, including Mexico City, home to 20 million people and more than 3.5 million cars.

The final price limit set by the government Wednesday for regular unleaded gasoline was 16.76 pesos (RM3.68) per litre.

Pemex still operates 78% of Mexico's gas stations, though private competition is mushrooming. British Petroleum, Shell and Total have all started getting in on the action.

Messmacher said regulators would closely monitor prices to ensure they were being set fairly, through genuine competition.

Enacted in 2014, Mexico's landmark energy reform is aimed at breathing new life into the sector after years of declining production at Pemex, the country's largest company and the source of some 16% of government revenues. — AFP