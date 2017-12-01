Pandikar Amin eager to debate Abang Jo on MA63

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia is ready to take on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in a debate on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This comes after the two provided conflicting views over the status of East Malaysian states under the MA63 - which detailed on the relationship between the Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

Pandikar, who was a Sabah veteran politician, added he has gotten used of listening to views of others in the higher hierarchy of the government, including the Chief Minister of Penang and Mentri Besar of Selangor.

"So, it does not make any difference to me on what is the opinion of the Chief Minister of Sarawak," he said.

"Yes, if he wants to debate with me, most welcomed ... If it is the chief minister of Sarawak, anytime. In front of you guys," he told reporters when met at the Parliament.

Pandikar had previously stated that the rights bestowed to East Malaysia states under the agreement were never eroded - despite such sentiments held by Sabahan and Sarawakians.

Abang Johari Openg on Wednesday had disagreed with Pandikar's views on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

"I beg to differ with Pandikar Amin on the MA63. I think based on what is actually happening, you just cannot describe MA63 as not that important," he was quoted as saying.

In response to Abang Johari's statements, Pandikar stated that he did not agree with what had been said by the former.

"If he does not agree with me, I also do not agree with him. If he disagrees with me 10 times, I disagree with him 100 times," he said.

"If he said that my view is not important, I can also say to him that his view does not make any sense to me," he added.