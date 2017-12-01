PM urges Muslims to preserve religious harmony, understanding, tolerance

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in this country have been urged to defend the sanctity of Islam and to preserve the harmony, understanding and tolerance between religions, which form the root of unity for all Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said Muslims should appreciate the peace and harmony and learn from the Nov 24 bombing at Ar-Raudah Mosque in northern Sinai, Egypt, which killed 235 worshippers.

"We express condolences to the families of the victims and condemn the bombing and will continue to express our support for our oppressed Muslim brothers in Palestine and the Rohingya Muslims.

"Let us pray that Allah will provide them with the patience and faith to get through the pain," he said in a message in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul 1439H or Prophet Muhammad's birthday anniversary celebration tomorrow, as posted on najibrazak.com blogsite.

Commenting on the Maulidur Rasul theme, "Muslim Unity, National Wellbeing," he said the unity should be appreciated and practised at family level to instill the spirit of patriotism.

"We remain steadfast in the transformation towards a progressive Islamic nation ahead of the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) based on the Maqasid Syariah and adhering to Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah."

Earlier, Najib urged Muslims to emulate the morals, characteristics and leadership of Prophet Muhammad in various aspects of life.

"As adherents of Prophet Muhammad, we have to be reminded of his struggle in spreading Islam. We are Muslims because of the sacrifices of our prophet and his companions."

Najib said Muslims must hold fast to Prophet Muhammad's teachings and morals to save the world from tyranny and destruction caused by human acts which stray from the path of Allah.

He hopes the Maulidur Rasul celebration and the people's unity, will spur Allah to bless this beloved nation with par excellence in this world and hereafter.

"Insya Allah, Salam Maulidur Rasul 1439H / 2017M." — Bernama