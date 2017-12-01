Police set up special team to probe forex losses: Fuzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have set up a special team to investigate the foreign exchange dealings losses incurred by Bank Negara Malaysia in the 1990s, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the team, headed by Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh, was established yesterday soon after the police received a report on the matter.

"We have received a report on the matter and will investigate the case from all aspects. For now, a special team has been set up to probe the case … give us time," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Asked whether statements would be recorded from former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was the finance minister then, Mohamad Fuzi said they would be called up if necessary.

"Bukit Aman has just initiated the investigation. Do not make any assumptions. They will be called up based on the outcome of our investigation," he said.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry on the forex losses tabled a report of its recommendations in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, after which the RCI secretary Datuk Dr Yusof Ismail lodged a police report. — Bernama