Some errant bus operators not providing second driver: Police

KUANTAN: There are still a handful of express bus operators not complying with the law to provide a second driver, despite being aware of fatigue factors which can contribute to road accidents.

Pahang Traffic Police Enforcement and Investigation Department chief, Supt Mohd Noor Yusof Ali said the number of errant operators involved was 1%, via the 'Operasi Kenderaan Bas' conducted in the state.

He said the matter was brought to the knowledge of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), and the operators were advised to immediately provide a second driver for a safe and smooth journey.

"Based on the operation carried out, we find that there are still express bus operators who use only one driver and do not provide a second driver although the law on this has long been enforced.

"This can endanger the lives of passengers, especially when exhausted drivers are not replaced on long journeys. Therefore, we direct the companies involved to provide a second driver before allowing their buses to go on trips," he told reporters after inspecting the final day of the 'Operasi Kenderaan Bas' at Kuantan Sentral Bus Terminal, here last night.

The 10-day integrated operation from Nov 20 involved the police, SPAD, Road Transport Department, National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) and the Road Safety Department.

Mohd Noor said that during the operation, 2,860 summonses were issued, of which 90 were for bus drivers for various offences including overtaking on double lines.

"We were also able to detect 16 people who tested positive for drugs via tests performed by Nada, of which six involved a driver and five bus passengers," he added. — Bernama