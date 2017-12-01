Two friends claim trial to robbing Bangladeshi worker

KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of robbing a Bangladesh national with a machete last week.

The accused, Arif Aiman Azhar, 22, a car repossesor, and unemployed Mohamad Samsul Nizam Mohamad Nazdri, 24, along with another still at large, were charged with robbing Halal Uddin, 31, who is a petrol station worker, of his two mobile phones, a wallet and a cash amount of RM300.

They allegedly committed the offence at a petrol station at Jalan Segambut Batu 4 1/2, Sentul, at 8.30pm on Nov 19.

The two accused were charged under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and liable to a fine or whipping upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor N. Joy Jothi while Arif Aiman was represented by counsel Hazwan Hassan, while Mohamad Samsul Nizam was unrepresented.

Judge Mahyon Talib allowed Arif Aiman bail of RM8,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station twice a month, while Mohamad Samsul Nizam was denied bail as no guarantor was present in court.

The court set Jan 8 for re-mention. — Bernama