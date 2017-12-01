Two policemen receive awards in conjunction with Sabah Maulidur Rasul celebration

TAWAU: Two Sabah police officers were today named among the recipients of the Maulidur Rasul award in conjunction with Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebration.

They are former Sabah police deputy commissioner Datuk Awang Sahari EM Nadzeer and Kudat district police chief, Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong.

Awang Sahari, from Membakut, Sabah, a graduate in law and politics from the University of Keel, Staffordshire, in the United Kingdom, was selected for the award because of his contributions and active involvement in high-risk and challenging tasks in the police force.

Awang Sahari retired last year, having served the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) for 39 years in various positions, as well as participated in numerous missions and seminars abroad.

Meanwhile, Douglas, though not a Muslim, was awarded received the special award for his spirit and relationship with the local community.

The native of Kapit, Sarawak, had also received the Darjah Kepahlawanan Pasukan Polis (Most Gallant Police Order) award from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2015.

They received the award from Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who had earlier led the state-level Maulidur Rasul parade.

Musa had walked in the rain for about 1.8km with 10,000 participants from 83 contingents, comprising government departments, private institutions and schools under the Tawau Municipal Council towards Padang Bandaran in conjunction with the Sabah-level Maulidur Rasul celebration.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Syed Abas Syed Ali as well as Sabah Cabinet ministers, assemblymen, and heads of federal and state departments.

In his speech, Musa advised all Sabahans to uphold the peace and harmony among the people of various races and religions in the state.

"We do not want anyone fishing in troubled waters, trying to politicise religion. There is no religious issue in our beloved state, but only mutual understanding and harmony among the people of various races and religions," he said.

Musa said apart from Sabah's natural beauty, its harmonious lifestyle was also among the major reasons for tourists to come to the state.

In conjunction with Maulidur Rasul, he reminded Muslims to appreciate and emulate Prophet Muhammad by strengthening the bond of fellowship with all of God's creatures.

He said the key to Sabah's success did not rest solely on its natural resources, but cooperation and support among the people was equally important to ensure continuous development, peace, harmony and security. — Bernama