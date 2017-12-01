Update: Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rises again

KOTA BARU: After dropping to 13,300 people at noon, the number flood evacuees in Kelantan rose up again, to 13,528 people as of 5pm.

The 'infobanjir' application of the Social Welfare Department reported that all the 5,357 families were being housed at 64 relief centres in six districts, namely Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang.

Pasir Mas remains the district with the highest number of evacuees, with 9,320 people from 3966 families housed at 38 centres, followed by Tumpat with 2,934 people from 1,019 families at eight centres.

Pasir Puteh had 824 people from 245 families in eight centres; Kota Bharu, 200 people from 61 families in three centres; Tanah Merah, 133 people from 39 families in three centres and Gua Musang, 117 people from 27 families in two centres. — Bernama