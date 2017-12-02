Aid for fishermen affected by floods: Tajuddin

PASIR SALAK: The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) will provide aid to fishermen affected by the floods that recently hit Perak.

However, MOA deputy minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said a census needed to be carried out first to enable necessary aid to be channelled to them.

"Assistance will be given as soon as possible. Presently, the ministry's officials are monitoring the situation and conducting a census on fishermen affected by the floods," he said.

Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak Member of Parliament, told this to reporters after presenting donations to 18 flood victim families at Kampung Sungai Timah here today.

According to the Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat, as at noon today, the number of flood victims had dropped to 568 people from 134 families, while seven relief centres in Manjung and Muallim were still in operation. – Bernama