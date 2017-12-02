Birthday of Raja of Perlis is July 17

KANGAR: The Official Birthday of the Raja of Perlis which is celebrated on May 17 has been amended to July 17 for 2018 until 2021.

According to a letter issued by the office of the State Secretary of Perlis, the amendment was consented to by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

"The state government decides to amend the date (May 17) because it falls either in the month of Ramadan or early Aidilfitri," thus said the letter.

The letter, which was signed by the secretary of the State Assembly, was distributed to all State Executive Councillors, elected representatives, federal and state department heads, non-government organisations and the private sector. – Bernama