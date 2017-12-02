Bus caught fire on the North-South Expressway

KERIAN: Thirty eight passengers of a double express bus, including its driver, escaped a fiery death when the vehicle caught fire on the south bound lane at Km 201.5 of the North-South Expressway, here today.

Kerian district police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob, said the bus was travelling to Kuala Lumpur from Alor Star when fire broke out at the rear end of the transport.

"Investigation revealed the rim of a burst tyre which dragged on the road caused the blaze," he said. "The occupants managed to rush out from the burning vehicle ... no injuries were reported."

"The incident also caused a 5km traffic jam in heavy rain," he added.

Meanwhile, Bagan Serai Fire Station operation chief Nasir Wahab said, "We rushed a team to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.43am. The blaze destroyed 80% of the bus."