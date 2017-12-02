Flood evacuees in Kelantan drop to 12,493 at 1pm today

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan fell to 12, 493 people as at 1pm today as compared to 13,736 people at 8am.

All victims were placed at 53 temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang districts.

According to Welfare Department's InfoBanjir application, Pasir Mas was still having the highest number of flood victims with 8,034 evacuees from 3, 473 families housed at 31 PPS followed by Tumpat with 3,365 victims (1,175 families) at eight PPS.

In addition, 814 victims (242 families) were relocated to eight PPS in Pasir Puteh, 133 victims (34 families) at two PPS in Kota Bharu, 91 victims (22 families) in two PPS in Gua Musang and in Tanah Merah there were 56 victims (15 families) sheltered at two PPS.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my of the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) also reported the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remained at 10.34 metres at 12 noon today which was above the danger level of nine metres.

The water level at Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat fell to 3.52 metres compared to 3.55 metres during the same period which was still above its danger level of 2.50 metres.

Meanwhile eBanjir Kelantan portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported there was no closure of roads to traffic as at 1pm today and the weather was cloudy. – Bernama