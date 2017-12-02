Jan-Oct: Sabah police nab 3,815 drug offenders

TAWAU: Sabah police have arrested 3,815 individuals in 3,081 cases of supplying and having drugs from Jan to Oct this year, said Narcotic CID chief, Supt Mohamed Fadzil A Rahman.

He said the police in the state also recorded seizures of syabu (66.6 kg), ganja (6.89 kg), ketamin (0.15 kg), ephedrine (0.17 kg) and ketum leaves (4.8 kg) during the same period.

"The drugs seized were brought into Sabah using numerous tactics including via courier service," he told a media conference to dispose off drugs at a factory here today.

Fazil said 89 individuals were stringently acted upon under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 and 194 more individuals under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in the state from Jan to Nov.

Meanwhile, Fadzil said 18.319 kg of drugs worth RM572,666.71 were disposed off by burning them in a closed space, the service of which was provided by a wood factory here. – Bernama