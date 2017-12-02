Kelantan has fewer flood victims this afternoon

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan has dropped to 10,985 people as of 4pm today compared to 12,493 victims at 1pm.

All the victims were housed at 52 temporary relief centres in six districts, namely, Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang.

The Welfare Department flood info application inforbanjir said Pasir Mas topped the number of flood victims at 6,987 from 2,919 families at 31 centres, followed by Tumpat with 3,611 victims from 1,281 families at eight centres.

In addition, 133 victims (34 families) were at two centres in Kota Bharu, 121 victims (30 families) at three centres in Pasir Puteh, 77 victims (18 families) at six centres in Gua Musang and 56 victims (15 families) at two centres in Tanah Merah.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang rose slightly to 10.35m at 4 pm today compared to 10.34m at 12 noon today. Its danger level is nine metres.

The level of Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat dropped to 3.50m compared to 3.52m during the same period. The danger level is 2.50m.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan eBanjir portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that no main roads were closed to vehicles as of 4pm today. The weather is cloudy with occasional rain. — Bernama