KPDNKK to embark on campaign to educate consumers on living costs

GEORGE TOWN: Consumers must understand that they share the burden with the government in mitigating the effects from the rising living costs in the country.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said that it is beyond just the role of the government in addressing the issue; it is also about educating people to be smart consumers and to spend sensibly.

In view of the complaints about the living costs' effects, Hamzah said the ministry will soon embark on a campaign to better inform consumers about the pricing of goods and services in the country and to encourage youngsters about austerity.

There is also the question of the obsession among the younger generation for branded and prestigious products despite it being priced beyond their income bracket.

"The campaign will see officers from the ministry reaching out to every segment of the grassroots to make them aware of what constitutes these living costs," Hamzah said after opening the annual multaqa (gathering) of the collective movement of sunnah scholars and preachers in Malaysia (GASMA) at the Seameo Recsam building here.

According to Hamzah, consumers must look at living costs from a rational perspective of supply and demand as well as the international value of the items.

"We cannot be obsessed with the price of just one item. There are many factors which inhibit the price of an item to rise even though the government controls the prices of all essential items; from rice to flour to sugar and cooking oil."

He cited as an example that the price of fish may go up now since fishermen cannot head out to sea due to the severe monsoon weather.

"It affects the supply, and with more demand, it is natural for the prices of seafood to rise. The same applies to imported items since our currency's value has fallen."

He added: "If one chooses to buy branded apparel, one must realise that one is paying for the name and its symbol besides the quality finishing of the textile."

The problem was that many youths opted for premium items, hence they have to fork out more; it is not just the rising living costs, it is a lifestyle, he said.

The ministry is also planning to inform the public about choosing the right lifestyle in tandem with their earning capacity, said Hamzah.

"We need to be smart consumers; spend only when necessary and reinculcate the habit of saving. Affordability should be a precedence for every consumer."

The government will continue to provide the necessary assistance through good security and safety standards, quality healthcare and education besides convincing builders to construct more quality, yet affordable housing, he said.

Also, it is the role of the government to find ways to raise the income level of the people so they can prosper, said Hamzah.