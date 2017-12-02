Less flood victims in Perak at noon

IPOH: The number of flood victims has gone down to 568 people from 134 families at noon compared to 858 people from 190 families this morning.

According to the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, a temporary relief centre in Kampung Jawa Sungai Nyior Trong, Taiping had been closed at 9.40am.

However, seven centres were still operational in the districts of Manjung and Muallim in the state.

The Manjung district still recorded the most victims at 561 people, of whom 169 people were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis.

Meanwhile, 161 people were still at Sekolah Agama Tebuk Yan, SK Nakhoda Taib Segari (111), Dewan Orang Ramai Batu 8 Segari (66), SK Dato Ishak (32) and 22 more at SK Muhammad Saman.

Meanwhile, only one relief centre was still open in the Muallim district, namely, at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Muda which still had seven victims from one family. – Bernama