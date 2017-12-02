Malaysia will apply for extradition of six M'sians arrested in HK over drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will apply for the extradition of six of its citizens arrested at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) three days ago for alleged smuggling of drugs.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia has a mutual legal assistance (MLA) with China, of which Hong Kong is an autonomous republic, and thus it would facilitate the extradition.

"The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Hong Kong Police will cooperate for the extradition which is included in the MLA, PDRM has been informed by Hong Kong Police of the arrest and will prepare the investigation papers before being sent to the Attorney-General's Office for further action.

"It is up to them whether to use Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act or others," said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, after opening the Selangor UMNO Convention 2017 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

The South China Morning Post news portal reported that six Malaysians were arrested by customs officers at HKIA for alleged smuggling of ketamine worth HK$ 3.9 million (RM2 million).

All the Malaysians between the ages of 18 and 28 years were arrested during an inspection upon arrival on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Nov 29. — Bernama